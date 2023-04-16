Cargolux 747 damaged during landing at Luxembourg Airport

The Cargolux Boeing 747-400 freighter, reg. LX-ECV was performing flight CV7545 from Dubai Al Maktoum (DWC) to Luxembourg (LUX) on Saturday 15 April and landed on Luxembourg’s runway 06 but bounced, the left wing dropped and the left engines (CF6) touched the runway surface before the crew initiated a go around.

The aircraft climbed to 4000 feet, positioned for another approach to runway 06 and landed without further incident about 15 minutes after the go-around. The aircraft received minor damage during landing.

