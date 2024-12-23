Emerald Airlines, operating for Aer Lingus, suffers hard landing at Belfast City airport

Emergency crews were deployed to George Best Belfast City Airport yesterday after an Emerald Airlines plane experienced a hard landing. The aircraft, an ATR-72 (registered G-CMMK), operating a ferry flight from Edinburgh to Belfast for Aer Lingus, landed on the runway at approximately 16:00 PM. Reports indicate that the landing gear sustained damage during the incident, prompting an immediate response from airport fire and rescue services.

The aircraft carried four crew members, a spokesperson said, adding that the airport authorities were force to close the airport for the remainder of the day. In total, four flights, diverted to other airports.

A local plane spotter was able to catch the hard landing on camera.

The ATR-72 was shaken by strong winds during landing on runway 04 when its nosegear hit the runway hard resulting in a collapse.

2024-12-22: Emerald AW / AerLingus ATR-72 (G-CMMK, *2015) sustained damage in a hard landing in stormy conditions on rwy 04 at Belfast-Intl AP(EGAC), N-Ireland during which the nosegear collapsed. Ferry flight #EAG71P from Edinburgh came to a stop on the runway.

www.irishnews.com/news/norther… [image or embed] — jacdecnews.bsky.social (@jacdecnews.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 8:38 PM