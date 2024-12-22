TUI flight from Brussels to Hurghada returns after lightning strike

On Sunday, 22 December, a TUI Airlines Netherlands Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner (registered PF-TFJ), operating flight TB3011 for TUI fly Belgium, departed Brussels Airport for Hurghada in Egypt. A lightning strike shortly after take-off, however, forced the pilots to return back to Belgian’s biggest airport.

“A sudden bang with a flash, then a light burning smell was noticed in the cabin,” one passenger recalls. “Passengers were never in danger, but as a precautionary measure, the aircraft has to return to Brussels,” TUI spokesperson Piet Demeyere explained.

First, the airline expected the aircraft to depart again today, but maintenance and flight duty time restrictions hampered the operations: “passengers were given vouchers, as soon as we realized that the flight wouldn’t go forward, we arranged hotel accommodations for our passengers,” Demeyere added.