BA Euroflyer Airbus A320 diverts to Venice after four people report mid-flight illness

A British Airways EuroFlyer Airbus A320 (registered G-GATL) flight from London Gatwick, United Kingdom to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt was unexpectedly diverted to Venice’s Marco Polo Airport on Monday. The diversion occurred after a passenger and three cabin crew members experienced mild neurological symptoms, including dizziness, mid-flight.

According to reports, the flight, which had been flying over the Adriatic Sea, was granted clearance by Venetian air traffic control to land safely at 12:33 PM. Emergency protocols were implemented on the ground, with firefighters, health services, and border police present to assist and investigate the incident.

The affected individuals, aged between 30 and 40 and all of British nationality, were treated on-site by medical personnel. Despite initial concerns, their symptoms were deemed minor and resolved shortly thereafter, negating the need for hospitalization. Health officials from USL 3 confirmed that the symptoms were not indicative of severe medical conditions. Additionally, fire crews conducted environmental checks around the aircraft but found no evidence of harmful contaminants.

The incident caused minimal disruption to airport operations, with only slight delays reported. One easyJet flight from London Gatwick was redirected to nearby Treviso Airport to accommodate the situation. While the precise cause of the symptoms remains unclear, authorities ensured the safety of all passengers and crew on board. This report was originally published by VeneziaToday.it.