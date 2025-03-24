TUI resumes Majorca flights from Belfast City Airport for Summer 2025

TUI has announced the return of weekly flights from Belfast City Airport to Majorca, starting June 7, 2025. Operating every Saturday, the route offers Northern Irish travellers a convenient getaway to the Balearic island, known for its beaches, nightlife, and family-friendly resorts.

Belfast City Airport highlights the ease of travel with its quick security process and short flight time of under three hours. TUI emphasises Majorca’s enduring popularity and diverse accommodation options, making it a top choice for holidaymakers.