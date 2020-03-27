Embraer’s new, enhanced Phenom 300E receives ANAC, EASA and FAA approval, achieving triple-certification

Embraer Executive Jets announced that the new Phenom 300E — the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot jet, capable of reaching Mach 0.80 — was granted its Type Certificate by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil), EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

The new Phenom 300E is the most enhanced version of the Phenom 300 series, which was the most delivered business jet series in the 2010s. With its modern, clean-sheet design, best-in-class performance, exceptional comfort and excellent utility, the new Phenom 300E sets the standard for the light jet category.

The new Phenom 300E achieved its certification goals with an intracontinental range of 2,010 nautical miles (or 3,723 km, considering NBAA IFR reserves with 5 passengers), a high-speed cruise of 464 ktas, a maximum payload of 2,636 lb (1,196 kg), a takeoff distance of only 3,209 ft (978 m) and an unfactored landing distance of 2,212 ft (674 m). In addition, the new Phenom 300E received both avionics upgrades and enhancements that lowered cabin noise levels.

“The triple-certification by ANAC, EASA and the FAA reaffirms the position of the Phenom 300 series as the best light jet ever made, offering the ultimate experience in business aviation,” said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. “Phenom 300E owners can be assured of the jet’s performance, with our ongoing commitment to unparalleled technology, safety and comfort.”

The enhanced Phenom 300E will be available for delivery starting in the second quarter. The aircraft offers more speed and is now capable of reaching Mach 0.80. It also received an avionics upgrade to include a runway overrun awareness and alerting system (ROAAS), predictive wind shear, Emergency Descent Mode, PERF, TOLD, and FAA Datacom, among others. Embraer is the first and only OEM in business aviation to develop and certify a runway overrun awareness and alerting system (ROAAS).

In the cockpit, pilot and co-pilot seat tracking has been increased by almost 40%, providing additional legroom. The cockpit enables single-pilot operation and offers the advanced Prodigy Touch Flight Deck, based on the acclaimed Garmin 3000 avionics suite. The avionics enhance situational awareness with clear information about speed, altitude, fuel, engine performance and other flight parameters. Additionally, the Phenom 300E offers 4G connectivity via Gogo AVANCE L5.

Passengers can enjoy the best cabin altitude in the category (6,600 ft at FL450) along with a generously-sized baggage compartment. Along with Embraer’s iconic airstair and oversized windows, the 17-ft-2-in-long Oval Lite® cabin features new enhancements that reduce cabin noise, plus the already significant headroom and aisle space for truly exceptional in-flight comfort. First created for the Praetor 600, the optional Bossa Nova Edition interior — which won best interior design at the 2019 International Yacht & Aviation Awards — is now available in the Phenom 300E. The forward-thinking cabin design also includes a cutting-edge “backbone of technology” with adjustable lighting, touchscreen monitors and patented flush gaspers. Multiple zones of personalization and the nice® HD by Lufthansa Technik, an advanced cabin control system that offers portable device integration and wireless audio/video streaming, further add to the sophisticated interior. The highly-convenient features that the jet carries down from a segment above include single-point refuelling, an externally serviced lavatory and an airstair.

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 27, 2020