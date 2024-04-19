Airport closures, flight suspensions and security concerns grip Iran amid alleged Israeli attack

As of early April 19, Iran has suspended flights to several regions in response to reported Israeli attacks, particularly in Isfahan Province. The airports of Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz has been closed for several hours.

While Israeli authorities have not confirmed these attacks, US officials suggest missile strikes on military sites and air bases in western Iran. Iran’s National Virtual Space Center refutes claims of a missile attack, stating that their air defence systems intercepted drones.

Expect heightened security, local disruptions, and significant flight delays and cancellations near impacted areas. Even after flight suspensions are lifted, residual disruptions are anticipated as airlines manage backlogs.