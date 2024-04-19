Transavia considers leaving Dutch market if Amsterdam Schiphol overnight closure proceeds

Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer has expressed concerns over plans to close Schiphol Airport during overnight hours, indicating that the budget airline may exit the Dutch market if the closure is implemented.

The proposed ban on flights departing between midnight and 06:00 could significantly impact Transavia’s operations, as it holds 73% of all Schiphol slots during those hours. De Nooijer emphasised the challenges of relocating the airline’s operations and warned of potential consequences for ticket affordability.

Transavia argues that newer, quieter aircraft mitigate noise pollution concerns and that overnight slots are crucial for maximising flight capacity and maintaining affordable fares.