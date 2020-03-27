Urgent medical supplies arrive in Frankfurt from across the globe to support Germany’s rapid response to Covid-19

Urgent medical equipment for healthcare workers and coronavirus patients is continuing to arrive at Frankfurt Airport from all over the world, with Frankfurt Cargo Services (FCS) ensuring immediate processing of all incoming shipments to expedite their delivery to frontline medical teams.

In the past few days, FCS – an affiliate of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) – has provided handling services for flights carrying medical supplies from the United States, China and Mexico, and further aid flights will continue to arrive to support Germany’s healthcare sector.

The latest passenger aircraft to operate cargo-only flights to Frankfurt include two American Airlines Cargo services from Dallas/Fort Worth. The Boeing 777-300 aircraft, which offers 14 cargo positions for large pallets and can carry some 45 tons, transported medical supplies, mail for active U.S. military, telecommunications equipment and electronics. The flights also offer much-needed capacity for the airline’s regular cargo customers.

As demand intensifies for medical equipment, FCS has also handled seven tons of respirator masks from China for the German Ministry of Health, which arrived in Frankfurt onboard Air China and China Southern Airlines’ flights. This equipment is now in use in hospitals across the country.

Other life-saving shipments have included respirator masks from Asia, which touched down in Frankfurt on their way to Romania, and medical equipment carried on board an Aeromexico Boeing 787-900.

Claus Wagner, Managing Director at FCS, said: “Alongside our priorities of safety and security, all the emphasis for these shipments is on speed because the faster this equipment reaches medical professionals, the more lives they can save. In these extreme circumstances, our team are using all of their longstanding handling expertise to ensure every flight is unloaded and loaded, and all cargo processed, with immediate effect because we recognize our responsibility to support key workers all over Germany. FCS staff, along with employees across the transport and logistics sector, have been designated as ‘pillars of society’ by the German government to ensure we can continue to perform our vital role as part of Germany’s rapid response to coronavirus.”