Bomb threat disrupts operations at Billund Airport; Travellers urged to stay away

Billund Airport in Denmark faced a disruption when a bomb threat prompted a full evacuation of travellers. Authorities, including police and bomb disposal teams, are investigating the situation.

While a suspect has been arrested, the airport remains closed until further notice. Several flights have been cancelled, affecting destinations like Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

The Southeast Jutland Police will report at the earliest at 18.00 regarding the consequences for flight activity at the airport. The police claim to have found “something physical“, which munitions disposal officers from the Norwegian Armed Forces are now investigating, according to a police spokesman.

Passengers are advised to monitor updates on the airport’s website and social media channels. Travel companies, like Bravo Tours, are on standby awaiting instructions from authorities regarding the airport’s reopening to resume their scheduled flights.