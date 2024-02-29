easyJet first and only UK airline to fly to Amalfi Coast, in addition to resumption of Newcastle-Amsterdam route

easyJet has announced two new routes from the UK, introducing the first and only commercial flights from London Gatwick to Salerno’s Amalfi Coast airport starting from July 13, 2024.

The twice-weekly departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays will expand easyJet’s extensive network to its 157th destination, including flights from Milan, Berlin, Basel, and Geneva.

The Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers picturesque towns overlooking beautiful beaches, enhancing travel options for UK tourists exploring Italy.

Additionally, easyJet will relaunch its service between Newcastle and Amsterdam, operating year-round on Thursdays and Sundays from September 5, 2024.

The airline’s tour operator, easyJet holidays, will soon offer packages to Salerno and other destinations. Flights are now available for booking on easyJet.com, with prices starting from £27.99. Ali Gayward, easyJet Country Manager, expressed excitement about expanding the network and providing more travel options for customers in the UK.