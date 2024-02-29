FAA gives Boeing 90 days to develop plan to improve safety and quality

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is giving Boeing 90 days to develop a plan to resolve quality issues and meet safety standards for building new planes.

The agency said Wednesday that the directive followed meetings with senior Boeing officials, including the company’s CEO, at FAA headquarters in Washington.

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” underlines FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “Achieving fundamental changes will require a sustained effort from Boeing leaders, and we will hold them accountable every step of the way.”

Industry experts have also reported constant changes in safety training and procedures at Boeing, creating confusion among employees. The new deadline comes as the FAA completes an audit of assembly lines at Boeing’s plant near Seattle, following an incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 in January.