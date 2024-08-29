Budapest Airport reconnects with Lyon via easyJet

Budapest Airport, managed by VINCI Airports, has celebrated the return of easyJet’s twice-weekly flights between Budapest and Lyon, a route last operated before the pandemic. This service, which offers over 2,500 seats monthly without direct competition, is expected to grow in frequency as demand increases.

The route caters to the rising tourism between France and Hungary, with 193,000 French tourists visiting Budapest in 2023, a 7% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Máté Ritter, Head of Airline Development at Budapest Airport, highlighted the route’s significance, noting that in 2023, 22,000 passengers travelled indirectly between Lyon and Budapest, making it one of the airport’s largest indirect city pairs. The proximity of Lyon to the French Alps is expected to attract Hungarian skiers.

Lyon is now easyJet’s fourth destination from Budapest, alongside London Gatwick, Basel, and Geneva. Additionally, in October, easyJet will resume its Budapest to Paris Charles de Gaulle route, offering four weekly flights.