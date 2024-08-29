Elie Bruyninckx, the Belgian architect of TUI’s Western success, to depart after 20 years

Elie Bruyninckx, the CEO of TUI Group’s Western Region and a key figure in the company’s success, has announced his departure after more than two decades.

Much like an architect who has carefully designed and built a strong foundation, Bruyninckx played a pivotal role in shaping TUI’s operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. His leadership helped to merge and streamline the company’s activities, creating a unified and efficient structure.

As he prepares to leave on October 1st, TUI Group’s CEO, Sebastian Ebel, praised him for his strategic vision and dedication, noting the strong position TUI now holds in these key markets. Following his departure, the Western Region will be managed by David Schelp, with continued leadership from Arjan Kers and Christophe Fuss.

Bruyninckx will now focus on launching and nurturing new business ventures, where he can continue to bring his creative and entrepreneurial ideas to life.