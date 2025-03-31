Budapest Airport’s record-breaking Summer 2025 schedule

Budapest Airport is set to achieve unprecedented growth in its Summer 2025 (S25) schedule, offering the largest seat and flight capacity in its history. With 13.8 million seats—a 9.8% increase compared to 2024—and over 71,000 flights, the Hungarian capital’s main airport continues to strengthen its position as a key European hub.

New Airlines and Routes

The upcoming season will see the introduction of 11 new routes, including three new airlines:

SAS Scandinavian Airlines (4x weekly to Copenhagen)

Jazeera Airways (2x weekly to Kuwait City)

SCAT Airlines (2x weekly to Shymkent, Kazakhstan)

Additionally, Wizz Air will expand its network with new flights to Girona, Venice, Wroclaw, Bilbao, Gdansk, and Vilnius, while Ryanair adds Katowice and Castellon to its roster.

Major Capacity Expansions

Several airlines are ramping up their operations at Budapest:

Lufthansa will introduce a fifth daily flight to Frankfurt and Munich, adding 70,000 extra seats.

KLM is boosting its Amsterdam route with a fifth daily flight, increasing capacity by 45,000 seats.

EasyJet continues its expansion with new flights to Bordeaux and Nantes, bringing its total routes from Budapest to seven.

Jet2.com is adding seasonal flights to Newcastle and East Midlands, increasing its presence to six routes.

Key Market Developments

Middle East flights exceed 1 million seats, with a 590,000-seat capacity to Israel, the highest among Central and Eastern European airports.

Traffic to China grows to 550,000 seats, marking a 100,000-seat increase from last year.

As Budapest Airport continues its rapid expansion, it has once again been recognized as “Best Airport in Europe” in the 15-25 million passenger category by ACI World, securing the award for the second consecutive year.

? With a record-breaking schedule and an expanding airline portfolio, Budapest Airport is set for a landmark summer season.