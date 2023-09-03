CAA passengers from Kinshasa to Kolwezi (DRCongo) end their trip by bus

The joys of travelling in the Democratic Republic of Congo

On August 29, 2023, passengers who were supposed to travel from Kinshasa to Kolwezi on the Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation (CAA) Airbus A320 registered 9S-ABM were stranded at the intermediate stop at Lubumbashi airport from 14:00 to 18:00 without any communication from CAA.

Two groups of passengers formed: those who wanted to leave quickly due to various reasons, and others who were hesitant to take a road trip to Kolwezi, including expatriates and parents with young children.

The passengers who chose the road transport option faced a challenging journey of 370 km from Lubumbashi to Kolwezi. They boarded buses arranged by CAA but experienced a difficult journey as the drivers were instructed not to stop, and the road transport company had a policy against travel beyond 19:00.

During the journey, passengers endured uncomfortable conditions, including a lack of breaks for food or rest. Some passengers had to wait until midnight to pick up their children travelling alone.

The passengers were left without their luggage and received no information about its whereabouts until they were informed on August 30, 2023, that they could retrieve it at Kolwezi airport.

CAA charged passengers $120 for the road trip to Kolwezi, while paying the land carrier only 40,000 Congolese francs (less than $20) per passenger.

Passengers organised to demand a refund of $100 per passenger from CAA. They planned to involve local authorities and possibly seek legal action if their claim was not addressed.

Passengers expressed their determination to seek compensation for the inconvenience, psychological distress, breach of trust, and exposure to road risks during the journey.