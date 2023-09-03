Czech Airlines to resume flights to Yerevan

Czech Airlines (CSA) has announced the resumption of flights between Prague and Yerevan, Armenia, starting from October 2, 2023, after a five-year hiatus. These flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. CSA will continue to provide scheduled flights to various destinations, including Paris, Madrid, and over 20 other locations through code-share partnerships during the upcoming winter schedule.

The flight OK930 will depart from Václav Havel Airport in Prague on Mondays and Thursdays at 01:45, arriving in Yerevan at 07:20 local time. The return flight OK931 from Yerevan to Prague will depart at 08:05 local time, arriving at Václav Havel Airport at 10:15.

Jan Tóth, Director Commerce, Alliances & Marketing at Czech Airlines, noted that there is a growing demand for air travel between Armenia and Europe, including the Czech Republic, and the decision to reintroduce the Prague-Yerevan service reflects this trend. Additionally, Czech travellers have shown increased interest in Transcaucasian destinations in recent years.

Czech Airlines, founded in 1923 as ?SA ?eskoslovenské státní aerolinie (Czechoslovak State Airlines), is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 6. It is one of the world’s five oldest airlines and is a founding member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and a member of the global airline alliance SkyTeam since 2001.