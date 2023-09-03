A Transavia plane blocks taxiway at Ibiza airport, causing delays in departures and arrivals

This midday, passengers on Transavia France flight TO4761 from Ibiza to Paris Orly had to get off the plane (a Boeing 737-800 registered F-HTVK) minutes before take-off due to a technical problem.

As confirmed by airport operator AENA, this plane has blocked the taxiway of the island’s airport, which caused some delays in departures and arrivals.

The airport has been working to resolve the issue as fast as possible. The plane in question was eventually able to take off to Paris at 17:40 instead of 13:15. So far, the reason for the blockage is unknown.