CityJet marks 30 years: from Dublin-London Inception to a Pan-European aviation force

CityJet, a Dublin-based regional airline, celebrates its 30th anniversary since its inaugural flight from Dublin to London City Airport in 1994, initially operating under a franchise agreement with Virgin Atlantic Airways. Over the years, it transitioned from ownership by Air France to becoming a premier provider of regional jet wet lease services to European airlines.

Operating on a “wet lease” basis, CityJet’s aircraft are maintained and operated by the airline but fly routes designated by its customer airlines. It has provided services to major European carriers like Aer Lingus, Air France, Brussels Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, and SAS, operating nearly 275,000 flights for SAS since 2016.

With a workforce of over 600, primarily situated in Scandinavian bases, CityJet acquired Copenhagen-based Cimber in 2017, significantly expanding its operational capacities and Scandinavian talent pool. This move bolstered its Danish presence, employing 460 individuals under Danish contracts and firmly establishing a Danish-Irish corporate identity.

Speaking today, Pat Byrne, founder and Chairman of CityJet, said “It is hard to believe that the company we set up thirty years ago would today be a truly pan-European operation providing services to the major airlines across Europe. Throughout its life, CityJet has been focused, innovative and always ready to adapt to changes in the market, of which there have been many over the years. Through the dedication, enthusiasm and professionalism of everybody in the CityJet team, the airline is now a major force in the European market in the niche we serve and it gives me immense pride to feel that this is something we have created from our humble beginnings so long ago”.

In October 2023, CityJet joined SARA (Strategic Alliance of Regional Airlines), aligning with Air Nostrum of Spain, and fortifying its position as part of Europe’s largest regional aviation platform.