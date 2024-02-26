CityJet to wet-lease five CRJ1000 aircraft to Lufthansa

CityJet has announced a wet lease agreement with Lufthansa, providing five CRJ1000 aircraft for the 2024 summer season. The 100-seat jets will be based in Frankfurt from the end of March to the end of October, operating on behalf of Lufthansa across Europe.

In 2023, CityJet operated four aircraft for Lufthansa Group airlines (two to Brussels Airlines and two to Lufthansa).

Cathal O’Connell, Chief Commercial Officer of CityJet, expressed delight in continuing their wet lease business with Lufthansa, having a total of seventeen aircraft under contract with Lufthansa and SAS Scandinavian Airlines in 2024.

CityJet, with over 600 staff, provides aircraft on a wet lease basis, crewed and maintained by CityJet but flying on the routes of customer airlines. The airline, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is part of the Strategic Alliance of Regional Airlines (SARA) since October 2023.