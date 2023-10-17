CityJet and Air Nostrum create alliance to form SARA, Europe’s largest regional aviation platform

On October 17, 2023, the management team of the Strategic Alliance of Regional Airlines (SARA) comprising executives from Air Nostrum and CityJet presented the new holding company. SARA is a union of nine European companies, including three regional airlines, and is set to become Europe’s largest regional aviation services group.

Key points about SARA:

The holding group SARA is a collaboration between three regional airlines: Air Nostrum (Spanish), CityJet DAC and CityJet A/S (Irish with a Danish subsidiary), and Hibernian (Irish).

SARA also includes two companies based in Spain: ANEM (an aircraft maintenance company) and ANTO (a Crew Training Centre). Additionally, three service companies are part of SARA: Air Nostrum Global Services, ARA (flight support services), and Ard Aer (Commercial Broker).

Air Nostrum’s shareholders hold 80% of SARA, with CityJet’s shareholders owning the remaining 20%.

The initial fleet of SARA consists of 74 regional aircraft, with plans to grow to 100 aircraft in the next three years.

SARA’s headquarters and entities will remain independent, with their own brands, structures, and employees. The companies will continue to operate in their respective countries, maintaining their current locations.

SARA aims to expand its operations across Europe, working with customer airlines and partners. The alliance currently employs around 2,500 professionals and operates in most European countries and some North African nations.

Miguel Ángel Falcón, General Manager of SARA and Vice President of Air Nostrum, emphasised the significance of the alliance, stating that they anticipate growth to 100 regional aircraft in the next three years. He also highlighted potential expansion through organic growth and targeted mergers and acquisitions.

Carlos Bertomeu, Chairman of SARA and President of Air Nostrum, emphasised the complementary nature of SARA’s companies and the potential for synergies in areas like aircraft maintenance and crew training. This is expected to benefit both customers and passengers.

Pat Byrne, Head of Strategy for SARA and CEO of CityJet, expressed optimism about the alliance’s benefits and its potential to strengthen CityJet’s position in various locations.

Cathal O’Connell, Chief Commercial Officer Wet Lease Development for SARA and CityJet, emphasised SARA’s ability to provide regional aviation solutions to airlines across Europe.

SARA’s structure as a holding company will help coordinate its member companies, which will remain independent entities with their own brands, locations, and employees. This ensures stability for employees and excellence in regional aviation services for customers.

In summary, SARA is a significant alliance of European regional airlines and related aviation companies, with plans for growth and collaboration across the continent while maintaining the independence of its member entities.