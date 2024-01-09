Technical glitch on Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 engine; passengers express discontent

Passengers on last Sunday’s Brussels Airlines flight SN3784 from Gran Canaria in Spain to Brussels expected to return to Belgium on time but a problem with one of the two engines of the Airbus A320 (registered OO-SNH) forced the airline to ask the assistance of mechanics.

After boarding, the crew announced to the passengers that the aircraft had a technical issue. Later, the passengers were informed about the technical problem on one of the engines. The flight, originally scheduled for 10:35 local time, got then delayed until 16:00 then cancelled as the crew reached maximum duty hours.

Brussels Airlines rescheduled the flight to 8:30 the next morning. Some disgruntled passengers rushed to the Belgian press to complain, although the airline offered transport to hotels, accommodation, dinner and breakfast.

Spokesperson of the airline, Nico Cardone, explained: “We are aware of the discomfort for the passengers wanting to return home, we provided food and a hotel room. Passengers who had to make extra costs can file for a compensation on our website.”

Finally at 13:38 on 8 January, OO-SNH safely landed back in Brussels.

Today, the aircraft operated rotation SN3727 – SN3728 between Brussels and Madrid, Spain. On the return flight, shortly after take-off, the aircraft returned to Madrid. At moment of writing, the aircraft is returning to Brussels as a ferry flight, as the airline uses flight number SN9908. On request of Aviation24.be, Brussels Airlines explains that both incidents are not related.