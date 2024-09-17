Cathay Pacific reports strong passenger and cargo growth in August 2024

Cathay Pacific carried over 2 million passengers for the second month in a row in August 2024, marking a 15.9% year-on-year increase.

Despite the rise in passengers, the load factor dropped by 2.9 percentage points to 85.2%. Cargo tonnage also saw a 6.3% increase, with stable demand leading into the traditional year-end peak.

Cathay set a post-pandemic record on August 10, with nearly 75,000 passengers in a single day. The airline anticipates strong travel demand for China’s National Day, especially for Southeast Asia, Japan, and South Korea, and will launch new routes to Riyadh, Hiroshima, and Phu Quoc.

Cathay also completed a HK$4 billion repayment to the Hong Kong SAR Government for its 2020 recapitalisation.