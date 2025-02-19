Cathay Group reports strong start to 2025 with passenger milestone

The Cathay Group began 2025 with record-breaking passenger numbers and network expansion. On 25 January, Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried over 110,000 passengers, setting a new post-pandemic single-day record during the Lunar New Year peak.

Network Growth

Cathay Pacific announced the return of Rome flights (5 June), while HK Express launched Sendai (17 January) and will add Nha Trang and Ishigaki (3 April). The Group aims to serve 100 destinations worldwide in 2025.

Passenger Performance

Cathay Pacific: 37% more passengers YoY, with higher premium cabin demand and student travel boosting long-haul routes.

HK Express: 667,000+ passengers (+46.1%), with expanded flights to Tokyo, Hiroshima, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.

Cargo Performance

Cathay Cargo grew 13.7% YoY, driven by pre-Lunar New Year demand, perishables, and high-value shipments. The airline also transported 70 competition horses for the Hong Kong International Horse Show.

With network expansion and strong demand, Cathay Group remains on track for further growth in 2025.