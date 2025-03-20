Cathay Group reports strong passenger growth in February 2025

The Cathay Group achieved another passenger milestone in February 2025, setting a new post-pandemic record of 111,000 passengers in a single day on February 2, driven by Lunar New Year travel demand.

Cathay Pacific saw 14.3% passenger growth year-on-year, with premium cabin demand remaining strong post-holiday.

HK Express recorded 32% more passengers compared to February 2024 and is expanding its network with new routes launching from April.

Cathay Cargo increased tonnage by 11.8%, with rising demand for electronics shipments and live animal transport expertise showcased in the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show.

The Group continues global expansion, with 13 new destinations announced for 2025, including Hyderabad, Urumqi, Cheongju, and Daegu. Cathay Pacific was also recognised as Eco-Airline of the Year, and Cathay Cargo won Cargo Operator of the Year.