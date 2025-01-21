Cathay Pacific reports strong December 2024 performance, completes two-year rebuild

Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried 2.25 million passengers in December 2024, up 26.4% year-on-year, with a load factor of 84.8%. For the full year, the Cathay Group transported over 28 million passengers, marking a 30.7% annual increase.

Cargo Momentum

The airline carried 143,564 tonnes of cargo in December, an 11.7% rise compared to December 2023. Total 2024 cargo volume reached 1.5 million tonnes, up 11% from 2023, driven by e-commerce, perishables, and industrial shipments.

Key Achievements

Eight days in December saw over 100,000 passengers in a single day.

Seasonal services to Cairns resumed and performed well.

Premium cabins experienced high demand, reflecting business travel recovery.

Outlook for 2025

Cathay is now operating at 100% pre-pandemic flight levels.

Plans include adding more destinations, with direct flights to Rome launching in June and six new destinations already announced for 2025.

Lunar New Year bookings are strong, though quieter leisure demand is expected afterwards.

Cathay Pacific remains committed to reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a leading international aviation hub for passengers and cargo.