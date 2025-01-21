Cathay Pacific reports strong December 2024 performance, completes two-year rebuild

Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried 2.25 million passengers in December 2024, up 26.4% year-on-year, with a load factor of 84.8%. For the full year, the Cathay Group transported over 28 million passengers, marking a 30.7% annual increase.
Cargo Momentum
The airline carried 143,564 tonnes of cargo in December, an 11.7% rise compared to December 2023. Total 2024 cargo volume reached 1.5 million tonnes, up 11% from 2023, driven by e-commerce, perishables, and industrial shipments.
Key Achievements
- Eight days in December saw over 100,000 passengers in a single day.
- Seasonal services to Cairns resumed and performed well.
- Premium cabins experienced high demand, reflecting business travel recovery.
Outlook for 2025
- Cathay is now operating at 100% pre-pandemic flight levels.
- Plans include adding more destinations, with direct flights to Rome launching in June and six new destinations already announced for 2025.
- Lunar New Year bookings are strong, though quieter leisure demand is expected afterwards.
Cathay Pacific remains committed to reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a leading international aviation hub for passengers and cargo.