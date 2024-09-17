BRA moves Stockholm operations from Bromma to Arlanda in SEK 6 billion deal with SAS

André Orban
Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) has announced a SEK 6 billion (EUR 530 million) agreement with SAS, shifting its operations from Stockholm Bromma Airport to Arlanda starting in 2025.

The decision is driven by the financial unviability of continuing operations at Bromma, which has seen a significant drop in flight activity since the pandemic. The move could accelerate Bromma’s potential closure, as the airport is projected to lose 90% of its traffic.

BRA will continue flights from Bromma through 2024 but will notify staff about workforce reductions. The deal includes fleet expansion and the recruitment of new pilots and cabin crew.

Bromma’s future remains uncertain, with ongoing political discussions about repurposing the site for residential development by 2038.

