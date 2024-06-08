American Airlines launches nonstop route between Copenhagen and Philadelphia

Daily flights enhance connectivity between Denmark and North America

American Airlines has inaugurated a new direct route between Philadelphia and Copenhagen, offering daily departures and enhancing travel options between Denmark and the United States. This addition is expected to boost tourism and provide greater accessibility for travellers.

Key Highlights:

New Route: Daily flights between Copenhagen Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

Daily flights between Copenhagen Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. Aircraft: Modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, accommodating 285 passengers.

Modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, accommodating 285 passengers. Operational Period: Daily departures throughout the summer until early October.

Significance for Copenhagen Airport: Peter Krogsgaard, commercial director at Copenhagen Airport, expressed pride and satisfaction at the inclusion of Copenhagen as a new destination for American Airlines. He highlighted the positive impact on Danish tourism, anticipating increased American visitor numbers which would benefit local hotels and tourism sectors.

Cultural and Historical Significance of Philadelphia: Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, is known for its rich culture and history. It is famed as the birthplace of America, where the US Constitution was drafted, and the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

American Airlines’ Expansion: José A. Freig, head of international operations at American Airlines, noted the airline’s excitement to return to the Nordics and expand its international network. This route represents a significant step in their growth strategy, promising better service for Danish customers travelling to the USA.

Broad Connectivity: American Airlines, with its extensive fleet and membership in the oneworld alliance, offers one of the largest route networks in North America. The new route to Philadelphia, a major hub, provides 88 onward routes across the USA and Canada, enhancing travel options for passengers from Copenhagen.

Current and Upcoming Routes: The introduction of this route brings the total number of direct routes from Copenhagen to the USA and Canada to 13. Additionally, starting June 17, SAS will launch a new route between Copenhagen and Atlanta, further expanding travel opportunities.

This new route underscores Copenhagen Airport’s status as Northern Europe’s largest airport and its strategic importance in connecting Denmark with major international destinations.