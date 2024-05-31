FAA investigates near-collision at overburdened Reagan Washington National Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a near-collision between two planes at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

On Wednesday, American Airlines flight AA2134 was cleared for takeoff while another plane, a private Hawker Beechcraft Super King Air, was cleared to land on an intersecting runway. An air traffic controller intervened, cancelling the takeoff clearance and instructing the incoming flight to circle the airport. However, the pilot of the private plane reported it was already on the ground.

The incident, which occurred at around 10:20, is the second such near-miss at the airport in six weeks. The American Airlines flight, an Airbus A319 registered N812AW headed to Boston Logan International Airport, had to undergo maintenance inspection after aborting takeoff at high speed. It eventually took off with a delay of four and a half hours.

Senator Tim Kaine highlighted that the incident reflects the airport operating at full capacity and urged the FAA to prioritise safety over approving new flight routes. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority did not comment on the incident. The FAA’s ongoing investigation will determine the sequence of events and the potential need for regulatory changes to prevent future occurrences.

