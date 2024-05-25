Rapper Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol for soft drugs possession

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

This afternoon, American rapper Nicki Minaj was arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam for possession of soft drugs. A spokesperson for the Dutch Royal Marechaussee confirmed the arrest of “an American lady” following reports from NU.nl. Minaj also acknowledged the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

Minaj was detained by border control at Schiphol-Oost while preparing to board a private jet to Manchester, where she is scheduled to perform tonight. She is currently held by the Marechaussee at Schiphol for further investigation.

The artist has shared updates about the incident on both X and Instagram.

