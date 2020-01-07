airBaltic to launch new route between Riga and Yekaterinburg on 1 April

The Latvian airline airBaltic will launch a new summer seasonal route between Riga and Yekaterinburg in Russia on April 1, 2020. The new connection will offer more convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia to airBaltic network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “We are delighted to add Yekaterinburg as the 14th new destination to our summer 2020 route map. Every year more than half of all passengers from Russia are choosing Riga as transfer hub to over 70 destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East served by airBaltic. By launching flights from Riga to Yekaterinburg, we are offering one additional gateway between Europe and Russia and vice versa.”

Yekaterinburg will be the sixth destination airBaltic serves in Russia, in addition to convenient connections between Riga and Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Sochi and Kazan. The number of passengers grows each year. Thus, in 2019 airBaltic has carried by 16% more passengers than last year on Russian routes.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, Basic Price *, Premium Price*, Business Riga–Yekaterinburg 2 flights weekly April 1, 2020 99 EUR 189 EUR 589 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic will fly from Riga to Yekaterinburg two times weekly. Passengers will board the Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last approximately three hours and five minutes. One-way ticket price starts at 99 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs.

As informed previously, airBaltic continues its expansion in the Baltics and will launch 14 new routes to its summer season 2020 route map, including four new direct destinations from Tallinn, Estonia, and five new destinations from Vilnius, Lithuania. A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destinations are already available on the company’s website at www.airbaltic.com.

January 7, 2020