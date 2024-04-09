airBaltic continues strong performance with 24% passenger increase in March 2024

In a remarkable display of resilience, airBaltic reports a substantial 24% surge in passenger numbers, transporting 360,700 travellers in March 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite traditionally lower demand during the winter season, the airline maintains consistently stable indicators, evident in a notable 16% increase in flights, totalling 3,600 for the month.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, attributes the airline’s success to its position as the preferred carrier in the Baltic States. He emphasises their commitment to offering customers a diverse range of destinations throughout the summer, anticipating increased traffic to and from the Baltics. The airline’s expansion strategy includes the addition of 18 new routes, with a focus on Central and Southeast Europe, as well as the introduction of services to seven new countries in the Balkan region.

The company’s robust performance is further underscored by its recent financial achievements, with an all-time record profit of EUR 34 million reported for 2023. During the same period, airBaltic carried over 4.5 million passengers and operated more than 44,000 flights.

Operating over 130 routes from key Baltic hubs and Tampere in Finland, airBaltic offers extensive connections across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region. Travellers can access the airline’s complete flight schedule and book tickets via its website at www.airbaltic.com, solidifying airBaltic’s position as a leading player in the aviation industry.