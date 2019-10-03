Finnair traffic showed an 11.7% growth in December 2019, 10.3% in the full year

Passenger load factor improved in December year-on-year and annual number of passengers reached a new all-time high with 14.7 million and 10.3% growth

In December, Finnair experienced strong demand and carried 1,154,000 passengers, 11.7% more than in the corresponding period of 2018. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) increased in December by 12.3%. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) increased by 13.5%, and the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased year-on-year by 0.8% points to 77.2%.

Finnair’s long-haul capacity increased year-on-year with two new A350 aircraft that entered the service after the comparison period. The ASK growth in Asian traffic was 13.1%, mainly due to the doubling of Hong Kong frequencies as well as the openings of new Daxing (Beijing) and Sapporo routes in November and December respectively. The North American capacity increased by 26.6% following the opening of the new Los Angeles route in March.

In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 9.6%. The growth derived from additional seating capacity in some of the existing narrow-body aircraft and the changes in the route network. The added capacity was directed especially to London. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 3.8% mainly due to the added capacity to longer flights.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 13.0%, in North American traffic by 28.6%, in European traffic by 12.0% and in domestic traffic by 6.7%. The PLF was 77.7% in Asian traffic, 81.2% in North American traffic, 77.3% in European traffic and 66.4% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 12.7%, in North American traffic by 25.1%, in European traffic by 13.5% and in domestic traffic by 4.7%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 10.9% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 0.8%. Overall global uncertainty in world trade continues to press the global air freight market and was especially visible in Finnair’s cargo markets in Asia. Cargo performance in early December was still shadowed by the Finnish postal and support strikes in late November.

In December, 81.4% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (63.4%).

Traffic statistics for January 2020 will be published on Friday 7 February 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance December 2019 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 1,154.0 11.7 14,650.4 10.3 Available seat kilometres mill 3,914.7 12.3 47,188.1 11.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 3,023.7 13.5 38,533.6 11.2 Passenger load factor % 77.2 0.8p 81.7 -0.1p Cargo tonnes total 13,811.1 2.9 173,282.1 9.6 Available tonne kilometres mill 579.2 12.7 6,921.1 11.0 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 356.1 10.2 4,541.4 10.7 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 202.1 12.7 2,555.8 7.2 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 1,979.4 13.1 23,303.6 10.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 1,539.0 13.0 19,329.0 7.4 Passenger load factor % Asia 77.7 -0.1p 82.9 -2.6p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 671.4 13.5 9,264.0 12.9 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 1,386.4 9.6 17,893.4 9.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 1,071.9 12.0 14,472.4 13.0 Passenger load factor % Europe 77.3 1.6p 80.9 2.3p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 34.2 25.1 457.0 27.4 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 326.2 26.6 4,068.4 29.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 265.0 28.6 3,470.4 32.1 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 81.2 1.2p 85.3 1.5p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 246.4 4.7 2,373.6 1.9 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 222.6 3.8 1,922.8 1.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 147.8 6.7 1,261.8 2.6 Passenger load factor % Domestic 66.4 1.8p 65.6 0.9p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 3,199.4 22.4 35,182.0 53.7 North Atlantic tonnes 901.3 16.1 13,574.4 30.1 Asia tonnes 9,673.7 -3.1 123,953.4 6.5 Domestic tonnes 36.7 -24.4 572.3 0.8 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 13,811.1 2.9 173,282.1 15.3 Cargo flights, tonnes** 0 0 0 0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 13,811.1 2.9 173,282.1 9.6 Available tonne kilometres* mill 151.7 10.9 1,871.9 13.9 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 85.6 0.8 1,092.8 9.2 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 151.7 10.9 1,871.9 15.0 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 85.6 0.8 1,092.8 10.6 Cargo load factor* % 56.4 -5.6p 58.4 -2.5p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 54.9 -2.3p 56.2 4.1p – Asia cargo load factor* % 60.6 -8.5p 63.3 -5.1p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 56.4 -5.6p 58.4 -2.3p

* Operational calculatory capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 January 2020 at 9:00 am