airBaltic introduces innovative pop-up flights to meet summer demand

airBaltic is launching special pop-up flights to cater to increased summer travel demand. These flights will connect Riga to Liepaja and Tallinn to Palma de Mallorca, offering temporary travel options aligned with consumer demand.

CEO Martin Gauss highlights the flexibility these flights provide, especially during peak travel times. The flights will operate for specific periods, with affordable ticket prices starting at 39 EUR. Additionally, airBaltic will offer pop-up flights to Ostrava during the IIHF 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship.

Operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft, these flights promise an enhanced flying experience. With over 130 routes, airBaltic continues to offer extensive connectivity across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.