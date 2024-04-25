airBaltic launches direct flights linking Riga and Ljubljana

airBaltic inaugurates direct flights between Riga and Ljubljana, introducing two weekly services that strengthen connectivity between Latvia and Slovenia.

Ljubljana, known for its rich history and modern charm, offers a picturesque setting nestled between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea. The city boasts a blend of historic architecture, cultural attractions, and sustainable urban development, providing a memorable experience for travellers.

Flights between Riga and Ljubljana are scheduled for 2 hours and 15 minutes, with tickets available on airBaltic’s website. Additionally, airBaltic announces 15 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere for the summer season of 2024, further expanding its network across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.