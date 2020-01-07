Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 experiences runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen

On 7 January, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 (TC-CCK) operated flight PC747 between Sharjah, United Arab Emirates and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Turkey. The aircraft experienced a runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.

After the mishap, the crew prompted an evacuation via the emergency slides. Meanwhile, rescue services rushed to the aircraft. The airport authorities decided to close the airport until at least 17:00 (UTC).

“All passengers and cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft,” the airline wrote in a statement, adding that “there has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board. The necessary investigations have begun and we will continue to provide information with regards to any further updates.”

