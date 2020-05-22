airBaltic restarts flights from Riga to Amsterdam, Hamburg, Vienna and Dusseldorf

After receiving special permission from the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, airBaltic will resume direct flights from Riga to Amsterdam on May 25, Hamburg on June 1, Vienna on June 8 and Dusseldorf on June 9.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “We provide the best connectivity to and from the Baltics. By June 9, we will connect Baltics with more than ten European destinations. By focusing on an all-Airbus A220-300 fleet, we are well-positioned for the restart.”

“The safety and health of our passengers, our employees and society stand above all. All of our passengers are now provided with a face mask and disinfectant wipes. Our new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities,” Martin Gauss added.

On May 18, airBaltic has resumed flights from Riga to Tallinn and Vilnius. The airline is also performing daily special flights to Frankfurt and Oslo. airBaltic will also resume flights from Riga to Helsinki, Munich and Berlin.

Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on official websites or with local embassies before travelling. Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey.

Full schedule and tickets for the flights will be available soon on the airBaltic website. In addition, a temporary offer for all new airBaltic reservations made by May 31, 2020, is available, offering passengers to rebook them free of charge to a new date. Only one date change is permitted.

