Luxembourg airport: Scheduled passenger flights starting from May 29th

Luxembourg airport is ready to welcome passengers

The global coronavirus pandemic affected the air traffic industry heavily in the last months. Primarily travel restrictions and quarantine measures, reduced passenger flights to a minimum. After almost two months of suspension, the first regular passenger flights from and to Luxembourg are scheduled for the 29th of May, starting with Luxair to Stockholm, Lisbon, Porto, Hamburg and Munich.

Luxembourg Airport applies protective measures to ensure maximum safety for passengers and staff. Adapted processes applying the rules and regulations from local health authorities, the European Commission and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency).

Furthermore, the new measures are in alignment with industry recommendations from the Airport Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The measures are regularly reviewed and adapted in alignment with the local health authorities.

Protective measures implemented to secure passengers and staff

lux-Airport provides the maximum of health protection by introducing consistent and complementary measures:

Permanent reminder to passengers and terminal users to respect the general hygienic rules

Obligation to wear a face-covering in the terminal and in areas where the minimum distance of 2 meters cannot be obtained

Implementation of social distancing guidance in the terminal (signage, stickers, pictograms, monitors and terminal announcements)

Air conditioning system of the terminal with 100% fresh air and a complete air exchange every 30 minutes

Dedicated section on the lux-Airport website to inform passengers about all relevant procedures such as security process, protective measures, and links to relevant websites

Physical protection like the installation of Plexiglas-shields at counters

Extended cleaning and disinfection program, higher cleaning frequencies and cleaning of baggage trolleys and security trays after each use

Automated hand sanitizers on contact points, enabling passengers and staff to maintain hand hygiene where handwashing is not possible

Avoidance of bus boarding and de-boarding whenever possible

Staff protection measures such as relevant equipment and adaptation of procedures

Strict application of hygienic rules at the airport’s shops and food & beverage outlets

lux-Airport will, together with its system partners, do everything to provide you with the well-known quality of air travel to and from Luxembourg.

May 20, 2020