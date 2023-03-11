Air Transat to service Lyon year-round

Air Transat is proud to announce that it will offer a non-stop service between Montreal and Lyon next winter, thus becoming the only airline to operate this route year-round. Canadian travellers will be able to discover or rediscover this city renowned for its gastronomy and enjoy easy access to the French Alps, a world-class ski destination. In winter 2023-2024, this route will operate three days a week from Montreal on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Air Transat already flies up to seven times per week between Montreal and Lyon in the summer season. It services a total of eight French cities including two on a year-round schedule, namely Paris and now Lyon.

“As the leading carrier between Quebec and France, it was natural for us to add Lyon and its region to our winter programme,” said Michèle Barre, Air Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Route annualisations are part of our development strategy and, incidentally, our A321LR fleet is the best tool to meet this goal. We are delighted to meet the growing demand between Canada and France, which will benefit winter sports enthusiasts, business travellers and the expat community alike.”

The route will be operated with new generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class.