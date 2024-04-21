Renovation completed: Lyon Airport’s Terminal 2 welcomes back four airlines

After a two-year closure, Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport’s Terminal 2 has completed its renovation and is gradually reopening to passengers throughout April and May 2024.

The terminal, closed since June 2022, has undergone significant improvements, including the addition of new shops and restaurants, as well as updates to baggage handling and security systems.

The reopening sees the return of four airlines: Volotea, ASL, Air Arabia, and Norwegian Airlines. Brussels Airlines temporarily remains in Terminal 1.

While Terminal 2 previously served as a hub for flights to ski resorts in the Alps, it is now regaining its status as a key part of Lyon Airport’s operations. Although further modernisation plans for Terminal 2 are being considered, no timeline has been established yet.