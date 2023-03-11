Trade union ver.di calls for a warning strike on Monday at Berlin , Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports

The ver.di union has called for a warning strike to push negotiations on higher pay for weekend and night work of security staff. All departures at Berlin airport (BER) are cancelled on Monday. Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports are also affected.

The ver.di union has called for a warning strike at the capital’s BER airport this Monday. The background to this is the hitherto unsuccessful collective bargaining with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). All around 200 departures will be cancelled, affecting around 27,000 passengers, said an airport spokesman on Saturday. The union has also called on security personnel at Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports to go on strike. In Hamburg, the planned 123 departures are also cancelled or will take place without passengers, the airport said.

According to ver.di, it has been in negotiations with the BDLS for years to increase the time supplements for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work and to achieve better collective bargaining arrangements for paying overtime for security staff at commercial airports.

Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER on Monday, 13 March. Passengers on flights scheduled to take off on Monday from BER are asked to check with their airline regarding their flight status. — BER – Berlin Brandenburg Airport (@berlinairport) March 11, 2023

Due to the ver.di strike, no regular departures will be possible between 10 p.m. on Sunday, 12 March and 11 p.m. on Monday, 13 March. Affected passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines. Information: https://t.co/0b7Imoqcj0 — Hamburg Airport ? (@HamburgAirport) March 11, 2023