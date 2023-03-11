Trade union ver.di calls for a warning strike on Monday at Berlin , Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports

By
André Orban
-
0
14

The ver.di union has called for a warning strike to push negotiations on higher pay for weekend and night work of security staff. All departures at Berlin airport (BER) are cancelled on Monday. Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports are also affected.

The ver.di union has called for a warning strike at the capital’s BER airport this Monday. The background to this is the hitherto unsuccessful collective bargaining with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). All around 200 departures will be cancelled, affecting around 27,000 passengers, said an airport spokesman on Saturday. The union has also called on security personnel at Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports to go on strike. In Hamburg, the planned 123 departures are also cancelled or will take place without passengers, the airport said.

According to ver.di, it has been in negotiations with the BDLS for years to increase the time supplements for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work and to achieve better collective bargaining arrangements for paying overtime for security staff at commercial airports.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.