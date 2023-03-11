A final farewell for Air Greenland’s A330-200: Flying low over the country’s capital Nuuk

On Friday, 10 March, between 11:45 and 12:15, citizens could catch a last glimpse of Norsaq, Air Greenland’s only Airbus A330-200 registered OY-GRN, which was flying low over Greenland’s capital on its way to its new destination.

Norsaq, which flew its last scheduled flight in mid-February, has been sold and will now fly to Tucson, Arizona, where it will be used for parts. It has been replaced by a brand new A330-800 registered OY-GKN.

Norsaq joined Air Greenland in August 2002, after flying for Belgian airline Sabena (which went bankrupt in November 2001) under the OO-SFP registration.

In this connection, Air Greenland has decided to let Norsaq fly low over Nuuk on its way to its new destination. Its final flight GL930 from Copenhagen to Tucson made a unique loop over the capital of Greenland, where most of the population came out to wave the aircraft goodbye.