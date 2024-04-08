easyJet resumes route between Budapest and Lyon

Budapest Airport is set to welcome back easyJet’s direct route between Budapest and Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, with flights commencing on August 21, 2024. The service, operating twice weekly, aims to cater to increasing tourism demand from France.

Historically popular among French leisure travellers, the route has also seen a rising number of Hungarian passengers. Budapest Airport anticipates strong demand for the relaunched route, projecting an initial 38,000 annual seats with the potential for increased frequencies in the future. With Lyon’s proximity to the French Alps, the route is expected to attract Hungarian skiers as well.

This new service adds to easyJet’s existing routes from Budapest to London Gatwick, Basel, and Geneva.