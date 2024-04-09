Air Transat resumes direct flights between Bordeaux and Montreal, meeting rising transatlantic demand

Air Transat announces the resumption of its direct flights between Bordeaux and Montreal starting May 2, 2024, in response to increasing demand for transatlantic connectivity.

With a 15% capacity increase (six weekly flights: two by Airbus A330 and four by A321LR), the airline aims to meet the expectations of travellers seeking seamless journeys between Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Canada. In 2023, the route saw a significant surge in passenger numbers, reflecting a 42% increase from the previous year and a 35% rise from 2019. Demonstrating balanced demand, 50% of passengers originate from Canada, while the other 50% are from Nouvelle-Aquitaine, primarily travelling for family or leisure purposes.

Air Transat also highlights preferred destinations beyond Montreal, including Toronto and Quebec City, accessible via connecting flights. The enhanced flight programme for 2024 features up to six weekly direct flights, with expanded capacity and larger aircraft options.

To mark the season’s launch, the airline offers special fares starting from €469 for round-trip tickets booked between April 2 and April 22, 2024, underscoring its commitment to providing accessible and convenient travel options.