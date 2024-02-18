Marathon Airlines (operating for Air Serbia) Embraer E195LR hits runway lights during take-off Belgrade Airport

In the evening of 18 February, a Marathon Airlines (operating for Air Serbia) Embraer E195LR was operating flight JU324 between Belgrade, Serbia and Dusseldorf in Germany. During take-off at Belgrade Airport, however, the aircraft overran runway 30 and subsequently hit the runway lights.

Data retrieved from Flightradar24 revealed that the aircraft took off from an intermediate taxiway leaving only reduced length for take-off.

The pilots decided to stop the climb, to burn off some fuel and to return to the airport of Belgrade. On first approach, the Embraer climbed again to attempt a second and successful landing, about one hour after initial take-off.

Nobody got injured during the mishap, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage, as seen on pictures that appeared on social media.

Air Serbia Embraer ERJ-195 (OY-GDC, built 2008, leased from Marathon Airlines) received serious damage to its fuselage and left stabilizer when it hit obstacles behind the takeoff runway 30 at Belgrade-Intl AP (LYBE), Serbia. ADSB data suggest flight #JU324 to Dusseldorf took off… pic.twitter.com/PAg04HRGcs — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 18, 2024

According to local news reports flight #JU324 overran the end of runway 30L and hit the approach masts of the opposite runway before the pilots could climb away. The ERJ-195 landed back on the same runway about 42min later despite being massively damaged.https://t.co/K4LkNpsggg pic.twitter.com/g8r5aXXlgc — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 18, 2024