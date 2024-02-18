Marathon Airlines (operating for Air Serbia) Embraer E195LR hits runway lights during take-off Belgrade Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
3

In the evening of 18 February, a Marathon Airlines (operating for Air Serbia) Embraer E195LR was operating flight JU324 between Belgrade, Serbia and Dusseldorf in Germany. During take-off at Belgrade Airport, however, the aircraft overran runway 30 and subsequently hit the runway lights. 

Data retrieved from Flightradar24 revealed that the aircraft took off from an intermediate taxiway leaving only reduced length for take-off.

The pilots decided to stop the climb, to burn off some fuel and to return to the airport of Belgrade. On first approach, the Embraer climbed again to attempt a second and successful landing, about one hour after initial take-off.

Nobody got injured during the mishap, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage, as seen on pictures that appeared on social media.

