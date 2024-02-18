Textron Aviation expands amphibian fleet in Malaysia with Cessna Grand Caravan EX

Textron Aviation has delivered a Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian turboprop to Malaysian property developer Ikhasas Sdn Bhd, via its subsidiary company Oriental Sky Sdn Bhd. The aircraft, managed by local charter operator Systematic Aviation Services, will operate the country’s first amphibious aeroplane service, approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

The 11-seater amphibian will transport passengers directly from Kuala Lumpur to the Perhentian Islands, reducing travel time and preserving the islands’ environment.

Tony Jones, VP of International Sales (Asia-Pacific), highlighted the Grand Caravan’s versatility and economic benefits, emphasising its role in developing sustainable tourism in Malaysia.