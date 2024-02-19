Lufthansa Technik Philippines completes its first twelve-year check on an Airbus A380

Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) has achieved a milestone by completing its first twelve-year check on an Airbus A380. This comprehensive maintenance task involved intensive inspections of the aircraft structure, including the removal and reinstallation of over 500 passenger seats and various components. The twelve-year check also included the complete replacement of the landing gear assemblies, detailed structural inspections of wings and engine mounts by temporarily removing all four Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines, and addressing airworthiness directives (ADs) issued by Airbus during the aircraft’s long inactivity.

The A380, registered as D-AIMC, has successfully undergone the twelve-year check and returned to Lufthansa Airlines’ fleet in Germany. Over 100 aircraft mechanics were involved in the process, ensuring the aircraft’s readiness for active scheduled service. The demand for such overhauls, known as base maintenance, remains high, with multiple airlines, including Lufthansa Airlines and four other A380 operators, seeking these services to meet the increased demand for air travel post-pandemic.

Despite delays in the delivery of new wide-body aircraft, Lufthansa Technik Philippines is optimistic about the continued demand for A380 maintenance services. The company’s CEO, Elmar Lutter, emphasised the positive impact of the A380’s return to airline fleets on maintenance service demand and highlighted the expansion of their expertise in Manila with a third overhaul line to meet the growing needs of their customer base.