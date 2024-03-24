Air Serbia expands long-haul fleet with acquisition of two Airbus A330s from Air Belgium

Air Serbia, amidst a successful period marked by a €40.5 million profit in 2023 and increased passenger traffic, has decided to expand its fleet. The company, thriving particularly due to the growth in Belgrade and strong intercontinental demand, is acquiring two Airbus A330-200 aircraft from Air Belgium.

These aircraft, previously operated by Air Belgium under registration OE-LAC and OE-LCL before its reorganisation, will undergo interior modifications to enhance passenger experience.

The expansion reflects Air Serbia’s commitment to meet growing demand, especially on routes to China, where Serbia is attracting significant investment.