Eurowings introduces Cologne/Bonn to Dubai and Dusseldorf to Cairo routes for winter schedule

Eurowings is set to launch a new direct route from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Dubai as part of its winter flight schedule, commencing on October 28.

Flights will operate three times a week using Airbus A320neo aircraft, providing both leisure and business travellers with convenient access to the vibrant Gulf metropolis. The new service complements the direct connections to Dubai that Eurowings has been successfully offering from Berlin and Stuttgart since last year

The addition of Dubai and Jeddah routes further solidifies Eurowings’ position as Germany’s leading holiday airline. Passengers can now book tickets starting at €179.99 (one way) via www.eurowings.com.

Simultaneously, the airline will introduce flights from Dusseldorf to Cairo. The new route from Dusseldorf will be offered twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 139.99 euros one-way.