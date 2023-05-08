Air India announces launch of non-stop services between Delhi and Amsterdam

Takes continental European network to 8 cities, weekly flight frequency to 77

In its continuing effort to boost connectivity and bolster global expansion, Air India, India’s leading airline and a Star Alliance member, will launch non-stop flights from Amsterdam to Delhi.

The flight will operate with a two-class Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) starting 11th June 2023.

Amsterdam will be the 8th continental European city served by Air India, and the fourth European destination that the airline has connected from Delhi in the last four months. It takes Air India’s frequency of non-stop flights between India and Europe to 77 per week, offering passengers greater flexibility and convenience.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, Mr. Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said, “With the launch of this new non-stop flight to Amsterdam, Air India adds further breadth to our long-haul network and more options for our customers. Together with the three other European routes started in recent months, and others to come, it supports our objective of establishing Delhi as a significant international hub.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner accommodates 256 passengers across Business Class (18 seats with fully flat beds) and Economy Class (238 seats), AI155 will depart from Delhi at 1310 Hrs before arriving in Amsterdam at 1835 Hrs (local time). The return flight from Amsterdam, AI 156, will take off at 2045 Hrs to arrive in Delhi at 0810 Hrs (local time).

Bookings for the Delhi-Amsterdam flight are now open via the Air India website and mobile apps, as well as through travel agents and other reservation channels.

New Delhi, 8 May 2023: